FBI agent fired after refusing to arrange James Comey "perp walk"

Washington DC - An FBI agent was relieved of duty after refusing to arrange a humiliating "perp walk" of former bureau director James Comey, who was indicted by the Trump administration in September.

Comey was indicted by the Trump administration on September 25 over accusations that he made false statements and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his handling of "Russiagate."

Sources told CBS News that on the day of Comey's indictment, FBI leadership discussed issuing an arrest warrant and getting federal agents to haul him in front of the cameras.

FBI leaders reportedly called for "large, beefy" agents to arrest Comey "in full kit," including tactical gear and weaponry. Chris Ray, an FBI supervisory special agent, was asked to put together a list of agents who would fit the bill.

When Ray refused to participate in the scheme on the basis that Comey is a non-violent defendant and a "perp walk" would be an act of public humiliation, he was suspended for insubordination.

Hours after his indictment on October 9, Comey was issued with a summons to appear in a federal court for arraignment. His lawyers have agreed that he will appear as ordered.

Despite that, FBI leadership is reportedly still working to arrange the arrest of Comey between now and October 9, including dragging him out in front of the cameras.

President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on Comey and his government's indictment of the former FBI director is yet another in a series of attempts by the administration to crack down on political enemies.