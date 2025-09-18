French first lady Brigitte Macron will provide evidence she is a woman in Candace Owens lawsuit

Wilmington, Delaware - French first lady Brigitte Macron is ready to present "scientific" evidence that she is a woman in a bizarre defamation lawsuit brought against far-right influencer Candace Owens.

Brigitte Macron (l.) and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, are suing far-right influencer Candace Owens for defamation. © Collage: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP & JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

Brigitte and French President Emmanuel Macron in July sued Owens for allegedly spreading false claims, including that Brigitte Macron was actually born a man.

"We're going to have the two testimonies of the two plaintiffs ... there will be expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature that will also demonstrate the falsity of the statements," Macron's lawyer Tom Clare told the BBC on Thursday.

Owens is accused of not only rejecting calls from the Macrons to retract her statements but also escalating with further false claims, including that Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron were related.

The lawsuit describes the couple as victims of a global humiliation campaign that is "invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust." Owens, however, stood by her remarks after the lawsuit was filed.

Clare said the proceedings will also include testimony from scientific experts, without specifying what form the evidence would take.

"Obviously it's incredibly intrusive for this family to go into court and present this evidence," he said during the BBC interview.

He added that the lawsuit was filed only after careful consideration. The decision was made "to sue the most impactful amplifier."

Owens is a prominent far-right extremist with about 5 million YouTube subscribers and 7 million followers on X.