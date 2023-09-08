FTX exec pleads guilty ahead of Sam Bankman-Fried's trial

New York, New York - Another FTX chief turned on Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday, bringing to four the number of top executives to plead guilty ahead of the fallen crypto entrepreneur's multi-billion dollar fraud trial .

Former FTX co-CEO Ryan Salame leaves a Manhattan court after pleading guilty to criminal charges on September 7, 2023. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ryan Salame, who headed FTX Digital Markets, the digital currency exchange platform's Bahamas subsidiary, admitted to engaging in sweeping campaign finance corruption in Manhattan federal court.

Salami pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and defraud the FEC and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, which carry up to 10 years. He also agreed to forfeit $1.5 billion.



The 31-year-old Bankman-Fried – waiting for his October 3 trial in jail after a judge revoked his $250-million bond amid witness tampering allegations – has pleaded not guilty in the case alleging he siphoned billions from his customers to resolve his hedge fund debts, buy off lawmakers in Washington, and live like a king in the Caribbean.



Prosecutors say he committed much of the stolen funds to influence cryptocurrency regulatory policies in Washington, funneling at least $100 million in straw donations to members of Congress in both parties and other high-level officials.



The feds say Salame (30) of Port Jefferson aided Bankman-Fried significantly in his efforts, reportedly shelling out a staggering $24 million to right-wing candidates ahead of the 2022 midterms, a chunk of it to New York Republicans.