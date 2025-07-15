Trump DOJ urges Supreme Court to block Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal

New York, New York - President Donald Trump 's Department of Justice (DOJ) has urged the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to reject an appeal request from Ghislaine Maxwell – the accomplice of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 for conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of dozens of underage girls and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Her legal team has tried repeatedly to appeal the judgment, recently arguing a co-conspirator clause within a non-prosecution agreement Epstein received in a separate 2008 case in Florida over similar allegations should exempt her from prosecution in New York.

But according to ABC News, the DOJ sent a filing to the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing Florida authorities did not intend to bind other federal districts and had no authority to do so.

The filing also noted that "The government was not even aware of [Maxwell's] role in Epstein's scheme at that time."

"That contention is incorrect, and petitioner does not show that it would succeed in any court of appeals," US Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote.

In a statement, Maxwell's attorney David Oscar Markus said he'd be "surprised" if Trump was aware that the DOJ was asking SCOTUS to "break a deal" that he claims was promised to his client.

"[Trump's] the ultimate dealmaker – and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it," Markus added.