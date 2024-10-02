Georgia's prisons rife with "death, torture, rape," shocking new DOJ investigation finds
Atlanta, Georgia - Prisons in Georgia are plagued by assaults, murder, and sexual violence and officials are "deliberately indifferent" to the horrific conditions, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
"Time in prison should not be a sentence to death, torture or rape," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a press conference releasing the shocking findings of an investigation into Georgia's prisons.
Prisoners are confined in "horrific and inhumane conditions," Clarke said. "People are assaulted, stabbed, raped, and killed or left to languish inside facilities that are woefully understaffed."
The Justice Department report said "the State is deliberately indifferent to these unsafe conditions" and while it has known about them for years, it has "failed to take reasonable measures to address them."
Georgia has the fourth-largest incarcerated population in the US with nearly 50,000 people behind bars in 34 state-operated prisons and four private prisons – a population that has more than doubled since 1990.
Despite making up on 39% of Georgia's population, Black people represent 59% of those imprisoned.
Justice Department report details harrowing incidents
The DOJ's report detailed a number of harrowing incidents, including two brutal cases in April 2023 within days of each other at Smith State Prison.
In one incident, one person was found dead in his cell, possibly strangled by his roommate, the report said.
"The local coroner noted the body was badly decomposed, and the man likely had been dead for over two days," it said.
Four days earlier, a man was assaulted by multiple other prisoners and a video of the assault was uploaded on social media, where the victim's family saw it, the report said.
In the video, the victim is seen sitting on the floor with his hands tied behind his back while a group of men punch, kick, and stab him.
The Georgia Department of Corrections reported a total of 142 homicides in its facilities between 2018 and 2023.
The Justice Department probe exposed "long-standing, systemic violations stemming from complete indifference and disregard for the safety and security of people Georgia holds in its prisons," Clarke said.
Peter Leary, US Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said he hopes the report serves as a "wake-up call" and the department can "work collaboratively with the State of Georgia to improve these deadly conditions."
