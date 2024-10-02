Georgia's prisons rife with "death, torture, rape," shocking new DOJ investigation finds

Atlanta, Georgia - Prisons in Georgia are plagued by assaults, murder, and sexual violence and officials are "deliberately indifferent" to the horrific conditions, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Georgia's prisons are rife with horrific abuses, with officials largely indifferent, a new Justice Department investigation found. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Time in prison should not be a sentence to death, torture or rape," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a press conference releasing the shocking findings of an investigation into Georgia's prisons.



Prisoners are confined in "horrific and inhumane conditions," Clarke said. "People are assaulted, stabbed, raped, and killed or left to languish inside facilities that are woefully understaffed."

The Justice Department report said "the State is deliberately indifferent to these unsafe conditions" and while it has known about them for years, it has "failed to take reasonable measures to address them."

Georgia has the fourth-largest incarcerated population in the US with nearly 50,000 people behind bars in 34 state-operated prisons and four private prisons – a population that has more than doubled since 1990.

Despite making up on 39% of Georgia's population, Black people represent 59% of those imprisoned.