Harvard settles lawsuit over images of enslaved Africans in "powerful step toward truth"

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard University has agreed to settle a dispute over who has the rights to images of enslaved Africans taken in 1850 by a professor who sought to support a racist theory.

Tamara Lanier accused Harvard University of the wrongful seizure, possession, and monetization of photographic images of her great-great-great grandfather, an enslaved African man named Renty, and his daughter, Delia. © Kevin Hagen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The daguerrotypes, a precursor to modern photographs, are considered to be the earliest known images of enslaved Black people in America, who were posed nude and semi-nude "without consent, dignity or compensation," a 2019 lawsuit stated.

The Cambridge institution has agreed to relinquish the images and has offered plaintiff Tamara Lanier a confidential monetary settlement.

Lanier says she is a descendant of an enslaved person known only by his first name, Renty, who was photographed nude, and his daughter Delia, who was photographed nude from the waist up, in images commissioned by Harvard biologist Louis Agassiz as supposed evidence of Black inferiority.

The images were taken in South Carolina, and Lanier is advocating for them to be transferred to the International African American Museum there.

Lanier accused the university of using them for advertising and commercial purposes, and denounced the use of Renty's image on a cover of a $40 anthropology book it published in 2017.

"Since Black Americans were first brought to this country in chains, our pain and trauma have been exploited for capitalistic gain," said Lanier.