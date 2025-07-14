Lexington church shooting leaves two dead after suspect opens fire on state trooper

Lexington, Kentucky - Two women were killed when after an attacker shot a state trooper and then opened fire on the grounds of a church in Lexington, Kentucky on Sunday.

Two women were killed and three other people were injured – including a state trooper – after a suspect went on a shooting spree in Lexington, Kentucky. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Four people were shot on church property, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a press conference.

Two women – 72-year-old Beverly Gum and 32-year-old Christina Combs – died at the scene while two men were taken to hospital, one having sustained critical injuries.

"The suspect was shot by responding law enforcement and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Weathers said, adding that preliminary information indicated there may have been a connection between the suspect and the individuals shot.

The incident began when a state trooper pulled over a car near the Blue Grass Airport. The driver shot the trooper, wounding him, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle and making his way to the Richmond Road Baptist Church.

Authorities have identified the suspect, but have not yet released his name to the public.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear responded on X, writing: "Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police."