Honduras ex-president to face New York drug trial

New York, New York - Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez goes on trial in New York on Tuesday charged with drug trafficking, including the transfer of 500 tons of cocaine through his country to the United States.

The 55-year-old Hernandez was brought to the United States in April 2022 to answer charges that he aided the smuggling of hundreds of tons of cocaine to America in return for millions of dollars in bribes from drug traffickers.



He will go on trial alone in Manhattan's Southern District federal court after his two co-defendants, former Honduran police chief Juan Carlos "Tiger" Bonilla and ex-policeman Mauricio Hernandez, pleaded guilty in recent days to drug trafficking.

Their pleas, and any cooperation with the US authorities, will likely pile pressure on Hernandez to cut a deal with prosecutors and also plead.

As president, Hernandez worked closely with the administration of former president Donald Trump, winning Washington's praise for his government's work in drug seizures and the fight against organized crime.

"He arrested people who had no ties to him, but he protected others," former DEA agent Mikel Vigil told AFP.

Hernandez was extradited to the United States in April 2022, shortly after handing power to his successor, leftist Xiomara Castro.

If found guilty of the three charges against him, conspiracy to traffic drugs and two counts of trafficking and possession of weapons, Hernandez could die behind bars.

He has insisted he is innocent. "I am the victim of a vendetta and a conspiracy by organized crime and political enemies," he wrote in a public letter sent from prison in New York and published on X, formerly Twitter, by his wife.