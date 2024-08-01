Kenya to extradite Boston murder suspect to face trial

Nairobi, Kenya - Kenyan prosecutors said Wednesday they have secured a court order to extradite a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in the US in a case that made headlines after he escaped police custody in Nairobi.

Kevin Kang'ethe arrives in court after he was re-arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 14, 2024. © SIMON MAINA / AFP

Kevin Kang'ethe was the subject of a three-month international manhunt after he fled the US for his native Kenya following the killing of Margaret Mbitu, who was found stabbed to death in a carpark at Boston's Logan airport in November.



He was arrested in Kenya in January, but after just one week in detention, Kang'ethe slipped out of a holding cell, to the deep embarrassment of the Kenyan police.

He was recaptured in February while hiding out at a relative's home on the outskirts of Nairobi.

"A magistrate court in Nairobi has allowed application filed by prosecution seeking for extradition orders against Kevin Kang'ethe," the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said in a statement.

Kang'ethe – who had opposed his extradition – will face first degree murder charges in the US, prosecutors added.

Four police officers, two relatives, and a lawyer were arrested in connection with Kang'ethe's escape.

Mbitu, a healthcare aide in Halifax, Massachusetts, was last seen leaving work on October 30.