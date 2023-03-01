Kobe Bryant's family reaches multi-million settlement with LA County

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to pay $28.85 million to the family of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, marking the end of three years of litigation that began after deputies shared graphic photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers player , his daughter, and seven others.

The settlement agreement filed in federal court combines added money for unresolved state law claims with the $15 million a jury already awarded to the basketball star’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, after a trial in federal court last year.



"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," Bryant's attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement. "She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

Mira Hashmall, the lead lawyer representing the county in the case, called the settlement "fair and reasonable," and said that it resolves "all outstanding issues related to pending legal claims in state court, future claims by the Bryant children, and other costs, with each party responsible for its respective attorneys' fees."

Though Hashmall said the LA County Board of Supervisors has already approved the agreement, a federal judge will have to sign off before the settlement is finalized.