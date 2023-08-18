Doxxing of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump under investigation

Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia law enforcement said Thursday they were investigating possible threats against grand jurors who voted earlier this week to indict ex-president Donald Trump on multiple charges of trying to subvert the 2020 election.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the leaking of personal information about the 23 jurors who voted to indict Donald Trump in Georgia. © REUTERS

According to reports, personal data of the 23 jurors and three alternates – including images and addresses – was published on various fringe websites, some with ties to far-wing conspiracy theories.

The sheriff's office in Fulton County, Georgia, where the grand jury issued 13 serious criminal charges against Trump on Monday, said it was aware of the postings.

"Our investigators are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats," it said.

Law enforcement would "respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," it said, referring to the jurors.

The indictment of Trump and 18 others for an alleged conspiracy to illegally overturn the 2020 election results sparked widespread ire among supporters of the former president.

It was the fourth time Trump was indicted this year, and if found guilty he faces possibly hefty prison sentences.