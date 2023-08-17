Donald Trump supporter arrested over racist death threats against judge

Alvin, Texas - A Texas woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making racist death threats against the Black federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump 's conspiracy case for trying to overturn the 2020 election, court documents showed.

Abigail Jo Shry (r.) was arrested after making racist death threats against Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case. © Collage: HANDOUT / United States District Court for the District of Columbia / AFP & Brazoria County

On August 5, Abigail Jo Shry left a phone message at the Washington offices of Judge Tanya Chutkan that included threats on her life, according to a complaint filed by an agent of the Department of Homeland Security.



The 43-year-old woman from Alvin, Texas called Chutkan a "stupid Black slave" and said "You are in our sights, we want to kill you," according to the document filed with a federal court in the southern district of Texas.

"If Trump is not elected in 2024, we are going to kill you, so be careful," said the defendant, adding that Chutkan's family was also a target.

Shry also threatened to kill anyone who persecuted Trump, naming Black lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee from Texas, the documents show.

On Wednesday a judge ordered that Shry be placed under arrest and brought before the court.