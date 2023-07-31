Texas police handcuff child and hold Black family at gunpoint in viral traffic stop: "We made a mistake"

Frisco, Texas - A Black family was wrongfully held at gunpoint by police during a traffic stop after an officer made a mistake while running their license plate, and the interaction has gone viral.

The Fresco Police Department released body cam footage of a Black family being mistakenly held at gunpoint during a traffic stop which has gone viral. © Collage: Screenshots / YouTube / Frisco Police Department

According to The Dallas Morning News, a family of four from Arkansas were on their way to a basketball tournament in Dallas, Texas, on July 23 when they were pulled over by Frisco Police Department officers.

Prior to the stop, an officer ran the vehicle's plates, but no registration was found, prompting officers to believe the car was stolen.

On Friday, the department released body cam footage of the incident which immediately went viral.

An officer is seen pointing his firearm at the vehicle while yelling confusing instructions for the female driver to exit and walk backwards towards him.

The driver pleads to the officer that the vehicle belongs to her and that she has proper registration, but to no avail.

"If you reach in that car, you may get shot so be careful. Do not reach in the car," the officer shouts, instructing everyone to put their hands outside the car windows and exit.

Multiple officers arrive, with one proceeding to put her 12-year-old son in handcuffs, who can be heard crying. The woman is heard saying, "Please don't let them do that to my baby, this is very traumatizing."

It took nearly 16 minutes for the authorities to realize that the officer that ran the plates mistakenly searched for registration in Arizona instead of Arkansas.

The department apologized to the family for the mishap, with one officer telling one of the young boys, who is clearly shaken, that it was all "an honest mistake."