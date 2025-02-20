Grand jury calls for Alabama police dept. to be "abolished" due to "culture of corruption"

Hanceville, Alabama - A Grand Jury in Alabama is calling for the abolishment of the Hanceville Police Department after multiple officers were arrested on felony charges.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Alabama recommended the Hanceville Police Department be abolished after multiple officers were arrested. © Collage: Screenshot / YouTube / WVTM 13

On Wednesday, Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker held a press conference to announce the indictment of Police Chief Jason Marlin and his officers Cody Alan Kelso, Drew Shelnut, and Jason Wilbanks.

Also facing charges are reserve officer Eric Michael Kelso and his wife, Donna Kelso.

While Crocker shared limited details about the case, he did point out that the investigation revolved around "unfettered access that a lot of people had" to the department's "unsecured" evidence room.

He showed photos of a hole in a wall near the door of the room that a number of people used to gain unauthorized access.

Investigators believe the department's "negligence, lack of procedure, general incompetence, and disregard for human life" led to the death of dispatcher Christopher Michael Willingham (49), who died at work from a toxic drug overdose last year.

The grand jury overseeing the investigation recommended the entire department "be immediately abolished," as it has a "rampant culture of corruption" and has "recently operated as more of a criminal enterprise than a law enforcement agency."