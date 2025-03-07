Ex-snowboarder Ryan James Wedding added to FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives list

Washington DC - Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding has been added to the FBI 's 10 most wanted fugitive list, the bureau said in a news conference on Thursday.

Former Olympian Ryan James Wedding is wanted by the FBI for allegedly running a transnational drug trafficking network. © Collage: FBI / AFP

According to the FBI, the Canadian is accused, among of other things, of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to export cocaine, and murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime.

"Ryan James Wedding is wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada, and other locations in the United States."

"Additionally, it is alleged that Wedding was involved in orchestrating multiple murders in furtherance of these drug crimes," the FBI said in Wedding's profile page.

The US Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Wedding.

The FBI warned that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."