Lufthansa fined record sum for barring Jewish passengers from boarding plane

Washington DC - US authorities have hit Lufthansa with a record $4-million penalty after finding the airline discriminated against more than 100 Jewish travelers by blocking them from boarding a flight in 2022, officials said Tuesday.

The logo of German airline Lufthansa can be seen on the vertical stabilizer of a plane standing with other aircraft at the airport in Frankfurt am Main. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The 128 passengers were denied boarding to a connecting flight after a few did not follow instructions, including Covid mask requirements, on a flight from the US to Germany, American transport authorities said.

The US Department of Transportation said the penalty over the boarding refusal on May 3, 2022, in Frankfurt was the largest it had issued for a civil rights violation.

The travelers – who wore distinctive garments including black hats and jackets – told investigators they were treated as if they were one group, even though many were not flying together and did not know each other.

Lufthansa denied boarding "to everyone for the apparent misbehavior of a few, because they were openly and visibly Jewish," DOT authorities said in a filing.