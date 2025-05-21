Matthew Johnson and Benjamin Ritchie executed by lethal injection in Texas and Indiana

Huntsville, Texas - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a convenience store worker by setting her on fire was put to death in Texas on Tuesday in the second of three executions to be carried out in the US this week.

Matthew Johnson in Texas has become the latest of 18 people to be executed in the US so far this year. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Matthew Johnson (49) was executed by lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville and pronounced dead at 6:53 PM local time.

Johnson was sentenced to death for the 2012 murder of Nancy Harris, a 76-year-old grandmother.

He admitted at trial to pouring lighter fluid on Harris and setting her alight during an early morning robbery of a store in Garland, Texas.

Harris suffered severe burns and was taken off life support five days later.

In his final statement, Johnson thanked God and asked for forgiveness from the victim's family, saying, "I never meant to hurt her."

He also apologized to his wife and asked for her forgiveness, along with the forgiveness of their three daughters.

"Just know that it's nothing that y'all did," he said to his family. "I made wrong choices, I've made wrong decisions, and now I pay the consequences."