Bondi declares she's "signing death warrants" as Trump restores capital punishment

Attorney General Pam Bondi (second from r.) recently said she is "signing death warrants" as the president brings back capital punishment. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday celebrating Trump's first 100 days in office, Bondi hailed him as the greatest president in history.

"Mr. President, your first 100 days has far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country, ever, ever!" Bondi exclaimed. "Never seen anything like it! Thank you!"

Bondi noted that while the administration is facing over 200 lawsuits regarding Trump's many controversial policies, she promised that no one on the team will "be arrested by the US Marshals" as long as she is "representing" them as AG.

She went on to argue in support of an executive order he signed upon taking office that restored the federal death penalty.

"That's keeping America safe," Bondi said. "We've rescinded the death penalty. We are now seeking the death penalty on cases.

"I'm signing death warrants," she added ominously.

Since Trump was re-elected, Bondi has made it clear that she supports his harsh crime policies. She recently called upon Luigi Mangioni, who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson back in December, to be executed.

During Wednesday's meeting, Bondi said her agency is going after terrorists, arsonists who burn Teslas, antisemites, proponents of DEI initiatives, and more.