Abundant Life Christian school shooting: Suspect who killed student and teacher identified

Madison, Wisconsin - A 15-year-old female student was identified by police as the shooter who opened fire Monday at a Christian school in Wisconsin, killing a fellow student and a teacher, as well as herself.

The suspect in the school shooting that left three people dead at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, has been identified as a 15-year-old female student. © REUTERS

Shon Barnes, police chief in the state capital Madison, told a press briefing that three people had died and seven others were wounded at the Abundant Life Christian School, a private Christian school with about 400 students.

"The shooter has now been identified as (a) 15-year-old," Barnes told reporters, identifying the minor by name.

"She was a student at the school, and evidence suggests she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," he added.

Of the six wounded victims who were hospitalized, two students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, two people are in stable condition, and two have been discharged from hospital, the police chief said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Barnes said, adding that the suspect's family was cooperating with the police investigation.

"We are still working to determine a motive," he said.

The shooting, which was first reported to police by a second-grader per Barnes, happened in the final week of classes before students head to Christmas holidays, said Barbara Wiers, the school's director of elementary and school relations.

"This has obviously rocked our school community," she told a media briefing, saying it was not yet decided if students would return before the year-end break.