Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Christian school in Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin - A school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, has reportedly resulted in "several casualties" on Monday.

A shooting at Abundant Life Christian in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday resulted in "several casualties", according to law enforcement (file photo). © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian, a K-12 school with nearly 400 studies, per CNN.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told the outlet that there were "several casualties," and multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.

One suspect is "down," but searches are still ongoing.

"Yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that's most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools," Barnes said during a press conference.

The state's governor, Tony Ever, addressed the tragedy in a post on X.

"I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison," he wrote.

"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."