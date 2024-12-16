Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Christian school in Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin - A school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, has reportedly resulted in "several casualties" on Monday.
The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian, a K-12 school with nearly 400 studies, per CNN.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told the outlet that there were "several casualties," and multiple victims have been transported to the hospital.
One suspect is "down," but searches are still ongoing.
"Yet another police chief is doing a press conference to speak about violence in our community, specifically in one of the places that's most sacred to me as someone who loves education and to someone who has children that are in schools," Barnes said during a press conference.
The state's governor, Tony Ever, addressed the tragedy in a post on X.
"I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison," he wrote.
"We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."
UPDATE, 1:48 PM ET: At least four killed in Madison school shooting
Police have now confirmed that at least four were killed and another five have been injured in Monday's shooting, per CBS News. The suspect, reportedly a juvenile who attended the school, is also dead.
Officers have declined to identify the victims, with Barnes adding, "I'm not going to give any information about who the victims are, whether they're students, staff or parents, because we need to make sure that we can notify people."
Emilie Simons, the White House's senior deputy press secretary, confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting.
UPDATE, 2:25 PM ET: Police revise death toll to two
Madison police have corrected the death toll of Monday's shooting to at least two victims, with the suspect also dead, per AFP.
Seven people were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
Chief Barnes added that it is an "ever-evolving situation" and asked for patience as they continue the investigation.
