Shooting at Utah anti-Trump protest leaves one person "critically injured"

Salt Lake City, Utah - A shooting at a protest against President Donald Trump's policies in Utah left one person with "life-threatening injuries," police said, adding that three others were taken into custody.

Utah residents hold signs as they join the "No Kings" rally in Salt Lake City on June 14, 2025. © Screenshot/X/@MRC_SLC

Police said the incident occurred around 8:00 PM Saturday in Utah's capital Salt Lake City during a protest that drew about 10,000 people – one of several "No Kings" demonstrations across the US rallying against Trump.

"We can confirm the shooting resulted in one person being critically injured. The patient has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening (injuries)," said the Salt Lake City police department in a social media post, adding that they had "a person of interest in custody."

Police Chief Brian Redd stressed during a news conference that the events leading up to the shooting "were very peaceful," adding that the first person taken in custody had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

Two other individuals involved in the incident were also taken into custody, he said.

"At this time, there is... no ongoing threats to the public," Redd said, adding that it was too early in their investigation to say if the shooting was politically motivated.