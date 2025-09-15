Trump promises "major investigations" into leftist groups after Kirk killing

Morristown, New Jersey - President Donald Trump recently announced that his administration has launched investigations into left-leaning political groups after the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

President Donald Trump recently revealed his administration is currently investigating left-wing groups in relation to the shooting of Charlie Kirk. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, while speaking with reporters on the tarmac at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, the president again blamed the other side of the political aisle for allegedly pushing violent rhetoric.

"If you look at the problem, the problem is on the left. It's not on the right, like some people like to say on the right. The problem we have is on the left," Trump insisted.

"And when you look at the agitator, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that's the left. That's not the right."

Trump went on to say that "A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left" are "already under investigation," but when pressed on whom, he simply responded, "We'll see."

Trump's remarks come after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.