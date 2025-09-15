Trump promises "major investigations" into leftist groups after Kirk killing
Morristown, New Jersey - President Donald Trump recently announced that his administration has launched investigations into left-leaning political groups after the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.
On Sunday, while speaking with reporters on the tarmac at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, the president again blamed the other side of the political aisle for allegedly pushing violent rhetoric.
"If you look at the problem, the problem is on the left. It's not on the right, like some people like to say on the right. The problem we have is on the left," Trump insisted.
"And when you look at the agitator, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place, that's the left. That's not the right."
Trump went on to say that "A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left" are "already under investigation," but when pressed on whom, he simply responded, "We'll see."
Trump's remarks come after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University last Wednesday.
Trump and MAGA insist the left is to blame for Kirk's murder
Before the suspect was even identified, Trump gave a public address blaming "radical left lunatics" for the shooting. Many of his MAGA allies followed suit with pushing the narrative, with some even calling for "civil war" against the left.
While the exact motives of alleged shooter Tyler Robinson are still being investigated, some details have been revealed that suggest his politics may have leaned conservative.
His family appears to be very pro-gun, and the 22-year-old seemed to have ties to the online far-right groyper community, according to resurfaced social media posts.
Robinson's grandmother has also said in a new interview that their entire family is very much MAGA.
Nonetheless, Trump and his allies continue to blame the left and have recently hyper-focused on reports claiming that Robinson's roommate is transgender.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP