Florida man kills journalist and child in shooting rampage
Orlando, Florida - Suspect Keith Melvin Moses was arrested on Wednesday for shooting multiple people in Florida and killing several, including a news reporter and a young child.
Around 11 AM, a 20-year-old woman was found dead in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills, according to FOX35.
The victim was said to be an acquaintance of Moses, but a motive for the crime is not yet known.
Later in the afternoon, as TV journalists from Spectrum News 13 were reporting on the crime, Moses opened fire on them.
Dylan Lyons, one of the station's two reporters on the scene, died, while his photographer is in a local hospital in critical condition.
The 19-year-old suspect then fled and fired shots at a nine-year-old child and her mother in a nearby home. The mother is also in the hospital in critical condition, and the child died.
At a press conference afterward, Sheriff John Mina spoke of a "terrible day for the community and our media partners."
Gunman Keith Melvin Moses has a long criminal history
"We have apprehended the person we believe is responsible for the murder this morning as well as the shooting this afternoon," Sheriff Mina stated during the press conference.
The sheriff went on to explain that Moses was no stranger to crime, having had a long criminal history that includes assault, gun violence, burglary, and grand larceny.
However, the motives behind the shooting remain a mystery as Moses has refused to make any statement regarding the crime, leaving investigators puzzled as to the seemingly unconnected shooting rampage.
Mina confirmed Moses has been formerly charged for the murders, and is expected to face several more charges in the coming days.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the shooting on Twitter, and expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/Orange County Sheriff's Office