Florida man kills journalist and child in shooting rampage

Orlando, Florida - Suspect Keith Melvin Moses was arrested on Wednesday for shooting multiple people in Florida and killing several, including a news reporter and a young child.

Keith Melvin Moses (c.) was nabbed by police after a series of shootings that took the life of three people on Wednesday, and severely injured several others. © Screenshot/Twitter/Orange County Sheriff's Office

Around 11 AM, a 20-year-old woman was found dead in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills, according to FOX35.

The victim was said to be an acquaintance of Moses, but a motive for the crime is not yet known.

Later in the afternoon, as TV journalists from Spectrum News 13 were reporting on the crime, Moses opened fire on them.

Dylan Lyons, one of the station's two reporters on the scene, died, while his photographer is in a local hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old suspect then fled and fired shots at a nine-year-old child and her mother in a nearby home. The mother is also in the hospital in critical condition, and the child died.

At a press conference afterward, Sheriff John Mina spoke of a "terrible day for the community and our media partners."