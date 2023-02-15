Four Florida men arrested for alleged role in assassination of Haitian president
Miami, Florida - Four men have been arrested after federal investigators linked them to the 2021 assassination of the president of Haiti.
Arcangel Pretel Ortiz (50), Antonio Intriago (59), Walter Veintemilla (54), and Frederick Bergmann (64) were reportedly arrested on Tuesday by federal agents.
According to federal court documents, the four were a part of a group of businessmen in South Florida that conspired to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti in hopes of procuring financial contracts with the administration that would replace him.
Ortiz, who served as an FBI informant before the killing, facilitated a meeting with conspirators and federal agents in an effort to discuss "regime change in Haiti."
The agents allegedly told the conspirators that "the FBI could not help them because Haiti had to solve its own political problems."
Ortiz and Intriago then used their joint company CTU Security to recruit 20 Colombians with military training to carry out the assassination for them.
On July 7, 2021, Moïse died after being shot 12 times as the hired guns stormed and raided his home outside of Haiti's capital.
Conspirators face charges for the assassination of Jovenel Moïse
Three of the conspirators – Pretel, Intriago, and Veintemilla – have been charged with "conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a conspiracy to kidnap or kill outside the United States, resulting in death; providing material support and resources to a conspiracy to kidnap or kill outside the United States, resulting in death; and conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States."
The fourth, Frederick J. Bergmann Jr., has been charged with "conspiracy to commit export violations; submitting false and misleading export information; and smuggling ballistic vests from the United States to Haiti."
Their arrests bring the total number of people detained and indicted on charges related to the assassination to 11.
Many have speculated on the US and the FBI's supposed role in the killing, but the government has denied having any knowledge of the plot before it took place.
The death of Jovenel Moïse left Haiti in political turmoil, with its capital city Port-au-Prince seized and now under the control of violent gangs.
Cover photo: Chandan Khanna / AFP