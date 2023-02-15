Four Florida men arrested for alleged role in assassination of Haitian president

Miami, Florida - Four men have been arrested after federal investigators linked them to the 2021 assassination of the president of Haiti .

The US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Florida announced new arrests and charges in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

Arcangel Pretel Ortiz (50), Antonio Intriago (59), Walter Veintemilla (54), and Frederick Bergmann (64) were reportedly arrested on Tuesday by federal agents.

According to federal court documents, the four were a part of a group of businessmen in South Florida that conspired to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti in hopes of procuring financial contracts with the administration that would replace him.

Ortiz, who served as an FBI informant before the killing, facilitated a meeting with conspirators and federal agents in an effort to discuss "regime change in Haiti."

The agents allegedly told the conspirators that "the FBI could not help them because Haiti had to solve its own political problems."

Ortiz and Intriago then used their joint company CTU Security to recruit 20 Colombians with military training to carry out the assassination for them.

On July 7, 2021, Moïse died after being shot 12 times as the hired guns stormed and raided his home outside of Haiti's capital.