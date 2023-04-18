Kaylin Gillis: Shooter charged for killing 20-year-old who pulled into wrong driveway

Hebron, New York - A 65-year-old man has been charged in Upstate New York after shooting at a car that mistakenly turned into his driveway, killing a 20-year-old woman.

20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed in Upstate New York after she and her friends turned into the wrong driveway. © gofundme

Kaylin Gillis (20) was out with friends looking for another friend's house when they pulled into a driveway in rural Hebron to turn their car around.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said the homeowner, Kevin Monahan (65), stepped out onto his porch and fired two shots at the vehicle, one of which hit and fatally wounded Gillis, according to the Times Union.

Murphy said nobody had attempted to leave the car or enter the house before Monahan used his weapon.

The car quickly drove away to a safe place with cell service to call 911, but it was too late. Gillis was reported dead when emergency responders arrived, and efforts to revive her with CPR failed.

Murphy said Monahan would not leave his house and refused to cooperate when officers showed up at his door. The shooter has since been booked into Warren County jail and charged with second-degree murder.