Moscow Murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to take plea deal

Moscow, Idaho - A man charged with the murder of four students in Idaho is set to plead guilty this week to avoid the death penalty, a victim's family told AFP.

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bryan Kohberger, a 30-year-old former criminology student, was facing trial in August for the November 2022 stabbing deaths that rocked the small town of Moscow and made national headlines.

He is accused of slipping into the victims' home undetected at around 4:00 AM and stabbing four University of Idaho students to death while they slept.

The bodies of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were found hours later.

Kohberger's guilty plea is expected to be formalized during a hearing Wednesday, and is intended to spare him from facing the death penalty, the Goncalves family said in a statement shared by their lawyer Shanon Gray.

"After more than two years, this is how it concludes with a secretive deal and a hurried effort to close the case without any input from the victims' families on the plea's details," the family wrote.