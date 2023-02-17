Louisiana officer arrested, charged with homicide for fatally shooting unarmed man

Shreveport, Louisiana - A police officer has been arrested and charged with homicide for the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man.

Louisiana officer Alexander Tyler was arrested and charged with homicide for the killing of Alonzo Bagley, who fled the scene but was unarmed. © Screenshots / YouTube / LAStatePolice

Officer Alexander Tyler (23) was arrested on Thursday and charged with negligent homicide for the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley (43), the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said in a statement.

According to the arrest warrant, Tyler and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call to Bagley's home on February 3. Bagley's wife had called police claiming her husband was intoxicated and threatening her and her daughter.

Alonzo answered the door when officers arrived and he was holding a bottle of alcohol. He eventually fled, jumping over a balcony handrail, and took off through the apartment complex.

"Following a short foot pursuit, SPD officer Alexander Tyler located Mr. Bagley and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest," LSP said, per the statement.

"Mr. Bagley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment, but was later pronounced deceased."

State police also released the graphic body cam footage for Tyler and one other unnamed officer, that shows Bagley say, "Oh, Lord, oh, God, you shot me," as his hands are in the air.