Lyle Menendez gets bad news during crucial parole board hearing

Los Angeles, California - A judicial commission denied parole Friday to Joseph Lyle Menendez, a day after his brother Erik was also ordered to stay in prison for the murder of their parents in a Beverly Hills mansion more than three decades ago.

Lyle Menendez will stay behind bars after a judicial commission denied parole to the 57-year-old, who was convicted of murdering his parents. © California Department of Corrections / AFP

A California panel ordered the 57-year-old, who goes by his middle name, to remain behind bars along with his younger sibling, defying a campaign for their freedom waged by family, friends, and celebrities, including Kim Kardashian.

"Joseph (Lyle) Menendez was denied parole for three years at his initial suitability hearing today," read a brief statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The outcome of Lyle Menendez's hearing is the latest blow to a movement that has swelled in recent years, amplified by Netflix's smash hit dramatic series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The show and myriad documentaries have fixated on the gory details of the 1989 shotgun murders, and the televised jury trial that captivated audiences with accounts of their abusive upbringings and posh lifestyles.

Parole commissioner Julie Garland said the panel found that there were still signs that Lyle Menendez posed a risk to the public.

She urged him not to give up hope, telling him that the denial of parole for three years was "not the end."

"My mom and dad did not have to die that day," an emotional Lyle Menendez told the parole board, adding that the decision to use violence was solely his and not his "baby brother's" responsibility.

"I am so sorry to everyone, and I will be forever sorry," Lyle Menendez added in his final remarks to the panel.