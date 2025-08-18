Surviving Roommate reveals what Bryan Kohberger said on night of Moscow murders
Moscow, Idaho - Authorities have revealed shocking new details about what Dylan Mortensen heard the night that her roommates were horrifically murdered in Moscow, Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger, who has pleaded guilty to murdering college students Kaylee Gonclaves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, broke into their home on the night of November 13, 2022.
Mortensen is one of the two surviving roommates who was not attacked by Kohberger, but she has been left traumatized after the horrific crime.
As the 23-year-old told authorities, Kohberger identified at least one of his victims by name before stabbing them to death.
Per People, police documents reveal that Mortensen heard the 30-year-old killer say Gonclaves' name before the fatal attack.
Mortensen woke up in the early hours of the morning and opened her bedroom door.
She could hear someone crying as Kohberger said, "It's okay, Kaylee, I'm here for you."
By then, it's believed that Mogan, who was Gonclaves' best friend and was sleeping in the same bed as her, was already dead.
Survivor describes Bryan Kohberger as a "hollow vessel"
During police interviews at the time, Mortensen explained that she was still in shock and trying to come to terms with the situation.
Her statement adds an important detail about Kohberger's possible motive, as it has been unclear whether the criminology student chose his four victims randomly or not.
"He is a hollow vessel. Something less than human. A body without empathy or remorse," Mortensen told the court in July.
"He chose destruction, he chose evil. He feels nothing. He tried to take everything from me."
Kohberger, who confessed to the murders three weeks earlier, showed no emotion at any point during the survivor's remarks.
Through a deal with the public prosecutor's office, he was able to escape the death penalty and was instead received four life sentences.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshots/Instagram/@kayleegoncalves, @xanakernodle, & @maddiemogen