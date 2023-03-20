Miami Spring Break sees fatal shootings and curfew crackdown

Miami Beach, Florida - Spring Break in Miami Beach has again ended in disaster as two fatal shootings took place over the weekend. The city said it has been forced to enact a strict curfew in response.

Two fatal shootings occurred during Spring Break in Miami Beach over the weekend, leaving two people dead. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Aaron Leibowitz

Spring Break is celebrated in Miami Beach each year, with high temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and sandy beaches almost 10 miles long attracting thousands of college students and vacationers.

But as in the past, incidents over the weekend resulted in tragic deaths.

Amid St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday, a shooting killed one male and injured another victim. Early Sunday morning, another victim lost their life in a shooting, which also injured another, according to CNN.

Harrowing video footage from a surveillance camera shows the gunman in the second incident targeting his victim from the crowd around 3:30 AM and continuing to shoot him "execution-style" as he fell to the ground, according to video obtained by the New York Post. The suspect was arrested and identified as 24-year-old Dontavious Leonard Polk.

The killings have caused the City of Miami to impose a new curfew, affecting residents and businesses.