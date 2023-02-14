Michigan State University shooting leaves multiple people dead

East Lansing, Michigan - At least three people were killed and at least five others were injured in a horrific shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday, while the suspected shooter was later found dead.

Police officers at the scene of the deadly shooting at Michigan State University. © REUTERS

A gunman opened fire in a hall of the university on Monday evening, MSU Police and Public Safety said.



Three people were confirmed dead, while five others were taken to hospital, including for life-threatening injuries.

MSU police said that the suspect, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old man so far, was later found off campus.

"It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted," MSU police tweeted.

Everyone on the university campus in the city of East Lansing, some 90 miles north-west of Detroit, was told to get to safety.

According to police, after the first shots, there was a second attack at another location on campus.

All campus activities were cancelled for 48 hours, MSU police said, with students and staff being given at least two days to "think and breathe and come together," per MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff.