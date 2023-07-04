Philadelphia mass shooting leaves multiple people dead and two kids injured

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - At least five people were killed and two children were wounded in a mass shooting in Philadelphia Monday night, police said, the latest chapter in the country's gun violence crisis.

Four of those killed were all men aged between 20 and 59, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw told journalists, while the two children wounded were aged two and 13.



A fifth person was found dead by relatives in his home on Tuesday morning and is believed to have died in connection to the shooting.

Police apprehended the suspected shooter – a 40-year-old who was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun – near the scene of the shooting in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, Outlaw said.

"I don't know if he was firing the rifle at the time we were pursuing or the handgun, but yes he was actively shooting a firearm at the time our officers were pursuing," she said.

Earlier local media reports said four people had been hurt in the shooting, but Outlaw put the number of wounded at two, both children.