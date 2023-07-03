Baltimore police hunt for block party shooters while offering hefty reward

Baltimore, Maryland - Law enforcement officers are still searching for multiple suspects who shot 30 people at a block party in Baltimore over the weekend, and they're offering a hefty cash reward for information.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (r.) speaks at a press conference about the shooting that left two dead and 28 injured. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Police are still searching for at least two shooters after a block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood turned chaotic in the early hours of Sunday after 30 people were shot, two of which died.

During a press conference on Monday, police identified the two fatalities as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbem, per ABC News.

According to law enforcement, 23 of the 28 people who were shot were teenagers, and more than half of them are minors. The oldest victim was 32 years old.

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley also shared that they are now offering a $28,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Sunday's shooting.