Pittsburgh synagogue shooter gets death sentence for antisemitic massacre

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - An American truck driver was sentenced to death on Wednesday for massacring 11 Jewish worshipers five years ago in the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

The 12-member jury unanimously ruled that Robert Bowers should be executed for the October 27, 2018 mass shooting in Pittsburgh.



President Joe Biden's Justice Department has put a moratorium on federal executions, however, meaning it is not clear whether the sentence will ever be carried out on Bowers.

The 50-year-old was found guilty in June of all 63 charges leveled against him, including hate crimes resulting in murder and attempted murder.

Bowers methodically tracked down his victims at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, shooting many times from close range as he yelled "All Jews must die!"

The massacre compounded fears of a resurgence of far-right extremists and neo-Nazis across the United States.

"Hate crimes like this one inflict irreparable pain on individual victims and their loved ones and lead entire communities to question their very belonging," said Attorney General Merrick Garland, reacting to the sentence.

"All Americans deserve to live free from the fear of hate-fueled violence and the Justice Department will hold accountable those who perpetrate such acts," he added.