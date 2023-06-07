Shooting at Virginia high school graduation ceremony leaves multiple dead

Richmond, Virginia - Two people were killed and five others wounded after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The two victims who died were a Huguenot High School graduate and the student's father, police said.



At least 12 others sustained injuries or were being treated for anxiety caused by the panic that took hold of the crowd and resulted in people fleeing, crying and clutching their children.

Two person were initially arrested in connection with the event, Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference. Of them, a 19-year-old man was identified as the main suspect, who allegedly knew one of the victims.

Police first responded to the scene at the Altria Theater and nearby Monroe Park on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) shortly after 5 PM EDT, CBS affiliate WTKR-TV reported.

VCU police issued an alert around 5:15 about a shooting near Monroe Park, advising people to seek shelter and remain indoors. About 30 minutes after the initial warning, VCU sent a follow-up alert saying it was safe to "resume normal activity" but told people to continue avoiding Monroe Park.

"There is no immediate threat to the public," Richmond Police tweeted around 6:30 PM.