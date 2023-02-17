Six killed in string of Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody

Arkabutla, Mississippi - A series of shootings reportedly left six people dead in the nearly 300-person town in Mississippi.

A suspect was arrested following a string of shootings that left six people dead. © Unsplash/@scottrodgerson

Police arrested a suspect, 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum, early Friday afternoon following a pursuit ending in the driveway of a home, where one person was found dead in a car and another victim was located in the roadway, news station WREG reported.

The alleged gunman previously shot a man in a store, then killed a woman in a nearby home, officials said.

Two people were found dead in a house on Arkabutla Dam Road, which is where authorities believe the killer lived.

It’s unclear if or how the victims are connected.