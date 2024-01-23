Suspect in horrific Illinois mass shooting dies in Texas after confrontation with police

Natalia, Texas - The suspect in multiple shootings that killed at least eight people in a Chicago suburb "took his own life" after a confrontation with police in Texas, according to authorities.

Police had launched a manhunt for 23-year-old Romeo Nance after eight victims were discovered at three different locations in Joliet, Illinois.

The first body was found on Sunday afternoon, leading police to identify Nance as a suspect. Investigations then led cops to the 2200 block of West Acres Road, where they stumbled across a horrific scene.

A further six people had been shot dead, including five at Nance's address, in what Joliet PD Bill Evans described as "the worst crime scene" he'd ever seen in his career.

Nance had made his getaway in a red Toyota Camry, but US Marshals on Monday evening caught up with him near the city of Natalia, Texas – over 1,000 miles from Joliet.

"At approximately 8:30 PM" on Monday evening, "it is believed that Nance took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials," Joliet PD announced on Facebook.

The suspect was also believed to have been involved in a non-fatal shooting on Sunday.