Texas shooter arrested after horrific killing spree across multiple locations

Austin, Texas - A Texas gunman has been arrested after a horrific shooting rampage across the state left six people dead and three injured, including two police officers, authorities said early Wednesday.

The shooting spree occurred over the span of several hours Tuesday in Austin – where four victims were shot dead and the suspect engaged in a shootout with police – and in the San Antonio area, where a man and woman were found dead in a home.



"We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents," Robin Henderson, interim chief for the Austin Police Department, said of the Austin killings.

The suspect, who was not identified, "is in custody and no longer poses a threat to our Austin community."

At least four incidents were tied to the suspect across the Texas capital, including two double homicides, the wounding of a police officer near a school, and the non-fatal shooting of a cyclist.

Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect at the site of a burglary where two victims were found dead. One officer there was injured. The gunman fled in a vehicle and crashed after a car chase with police.