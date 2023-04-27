Uber Eats driver killed and dismembered in "demonic" act

Holiday, Florida - A Florida man with gang ties was arrested after the dismembered remains of an Uber Eats driver were found in trash bags at his home.

Oscar Adrian Solis (r) was arrested after the dismembered remains of an Uber Eats driver were found at his home. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot / Pasco County Sheriff's Office

On April 19, an Uber Eats driver named Randall Cooke (59) texted his wife to let her know he was making his last delivery before calling it quits for the night.

Unfortunately, Cooke never made it home.

Around 7 PM, he arrived at the home of Oscar Adrian Solis (30), whose father had placed a food order with the delivery service.

According to a community alert from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO), Solis pulled Cooke into the home and attempted to rob him.

At some point, Solis ends up killing the driver, and went to excessive lengths to cover up the crime.

"I'm not going to get into how gruesome this case was," said Sheriff Chris Nocco during a news conference this week.

"This individual is – what he did was demonic," he added.

According to CNN, Cooke's wife reported her husband missing, and PSO launched an investigation using GPS data provided by Uber to track his last known location.