Uber Eats driver killed and dismembered in "demonic" act
Holiday, Florida - A Florida man with gang ties was arrested after the dismembered remains of an Uber Eats driver were found in trash bags at his home.
On April 19, an Uber Eats driver named Randall Cooke (59) texted his wife to let her know he was making his last delivery before calling it quits for the night.
Unfortunately, Cooke never made it home.
Around 7 PM, he arrived at the home of Oscar Adrian Solis (30), whose father had placed a food order with the delivery service.
According to a community alert from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO), Solis pulled Cooke into the home and attempted to rob him.
At some point, Solis ends up killing the driver, and went to excessive lengths to cover up the crime.
"I'm not going to get into how gruesome this case was," said Sheriff Chris Nocco during a news conference this week.
"This individual is – what he did was demonic," he added.
According to CNN, Cooke's wife reported her husband missing, and PSO launched an investigation using GPS data provided by Uber to track his last known location.
The killer has a dark criminal history
Home surveillance from a nearby house caught video of Solis and another person carrying heavy trash bags from the home the following day.
Upon searching Solis' home after retrieving a warrant, the dismembered remains of the driver were found in the bags, along with other personal items around the home such as clothes and his wedding ring. Solis was immediately arrested.
While Solis has no criminal history in Florida, he arrived to the state in January after serving a prison sentence in Indiana on assault and burglary charges. He is also known to have affiliations with MS-13, an infamous international gang known for being involved with murder, drugs, and human trafficking.
Randall Cooke's family have started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral and living expenses as Cooke provided the family's "main source of income."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot / Pasco County Sheriff's Office