Venezuela opens probe into live-streamed murder of TikTok influencer

Caracas, Venezuela - The Venezuelan prosecutor's office on Monday announced a probe into the live-streamed murder of a TikTok influencer who had denounced the Tren de Aragua crime gang.

Venezuelan prosecutors have launched an investigation into the violent murder of Jesus Sarmiento, who was killed during a TikTok livestream.
Jesus Sarmiento, who had nearly 80,000 followers on TikTok, was murdered over the weekend by armed men who broke into the residence where he was staying and livestreaming.

In a video shared on social media, a woman is heard banging on a door and screaming for help, while Sarmiento repeatedly yells, "They shot me, they shot me," before two armed men appear and the stream ends.

In a statement from the Venezuelan prosecutors' office posted to Instagram, Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced that an investigation is being launched into Sarmiento's murder.

"Attorney General Tarek William Saab reports that the Public Prosecutor's Office... has been tasked with investigating, identifying, and punishing those responsible for the assassination of Jesus Sarmiento," the statement, which was translated from Spanish, read.

According to the prosecutors' office, Sarmiento had "denounced the threats he was receiving from members of GEDOS [Structured Organized Crime Group] and alleged police officers."

Sarmiento reportedly spoke about the leader of the Tren de Aragua gang, Hector Rusthenford Guerrero, who is one of the country's most wanted criminals and is known by the alias "Nino Guerrero."

Venezuelan government denies existence of Tren de Aragua gang

The Venezuelan government has maintained that the Tren de Aragua gang has already been dismantled and denies its existence, but US authorities contradict these claims and have labeled it a "terrorist" group.

Sarmiento also denounced corrupt police officers and claimed that he had been kidnapped by "DAET," the police's Directorate of Strategic and Tactical Actions.

"We are overrun with delinquent officials who work with common criminals," he said in one of his videos.

