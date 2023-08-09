Navy sailor accused of sharing US military secrets with China was egged on by his mother

San Diego, California - A US Navy sailor is being accused of sharing sensitive US military information with China – at his own mother's urging!

As a navy sailor is facing charges for sharing sensitive US military information with China, prosecutors revealed that his mother encouraged him to continue! © Ed JONES / AFP

According to AP News, Jinchao Wei (22) was arrested last week along with one other California-based sailor. Both are now facing charges of espionage for providing the information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

On Tuesday, prosecutors revealed in court that Wei, who was born in China, was approached by the officer in February 2022 and the two struck up a deal.

Wei allegedly provided over 50 manuals covering the technical and mechanical information on various Navy ships, as well as details on wartime exercises and naval operations.

Prosecutors also allege that while Wei was visiting his mother at her home in Wisconsin, they discussed the deal, which she was aware of. She allegedly urged him to continue following the officer's directions in hopes that one day he could land a job with China's Communist Party.



Wei is believed to have profited off the arrangement, making between $10,000 and $15,000 over the last year.

While his attorneys insisted that he is no longer a danger to anyone and should be released, prosecutors argued that he put thousands of lives at risk and should remain in custody.