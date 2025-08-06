Ghislaine Maxwell opposes unsealing Epstein grand jury transcripts

New York, New York - Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, asked a judge on Tuesday to reject a US Justice Department request to unseal the grand jury transcripts in her criminal case and that of the late notorious sex offender.

Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured after walking out the side door of her townhouse in Manhattan on January 4, 2015. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not," Maxwell's lawyers said in a filing with the federal judge in New York who is considering the government request.

"Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain," the attorneys said.

Maxwell (63) is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in 2021 of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

President Donald Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department said last month that the wealthy financier had committed suicide while in jail, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a "client list."

In a bid to calm the furor, the Justice Department is seeking the release of the grand jury transcripts from the cases against Epstein and Maxwell.

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, also met recently with Maxwell but has not revealed what was discussed.

Trump was asked on Tuesday about the meeting and said it was "not an uncommon thing" and was "totally above board."

"I think (Blanche) probably wants to make sure that, you know, people that should not be involved, or aren't involved, are not hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate, very unfair to a lot of people," he said.

Trump also told reporters that he was not aware of Maxwell's recent move from a prison in Florida to a minimum-security facility in Texas until after it happened.