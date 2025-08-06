Letters and photos of rich and powerful linked to Epstein recovered from his Manhattan mansion
New York, New York - A recent report exposed a number of unreleased letters to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from a handful of powerful and influential people, and photos he took with many more that remain in his Manhattan townhouse.
In a wild report published on Tuesday, the New York Times shared several letters that were compiled as part of a gift given to Epstein for his 63rd birthday in 2016, years after he was first incarcerated.
Many of the letters notably mentioned the lavish dinner parties the financier regularly held at his place.
In a letter from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife, the two praised Epstein for having "no limit to your curiosity," adding, "You are like a closed book" to his party guests, "but you know everything about everyone."
They went on to bizarrely describe him as "A COLLECTOR OF PEOPLE."
In a typed letter from iconic filmmaker Woody Allen, the star reminisced about the "many" times he and his wife were invited to Epstein's, as the two were neighbors.
He noted the parties were always "well served," often by "some professional houseman and just as often by several young women," which reminded him of "Castle Dracula where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place."
The Times also reported having seen letters in the collection from a number of other figures, including political philosopher Noam Chomsky, physicist Lawrence Krauss, mathematician Martin Nowak, and media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman.
Inside Jeffrey Epstein's luxurious NY townhouse
According to the Times, Epstein used the seven-story, 21,000-square-foot townhouse to "flaunt – and deepen – his connections to the rich and powerful, even as hints of his dark side lurked within."
The entryway to the mansion was reportedly lined with framed prosthetic eyeballs, while a photo reveals a sculpture of a woman wearing a bridal gown while clutching a rope that was suspended in a central atrium.
The ground-floor dining room has tons of photos of Epstein posing with a number of influential people, including Richard Branson, Fidel Castro, former President Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.
There are also two framed photos of MAGA influencer Steve Bannon, a framed $1 bill signed by Bill Gates, and a photo of Epstein with current President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
In Epstein's office, the financier kept a large taxidermy tiger, along with a "showcased" first-edition copy of the controversial novel Lolita, which recounts an older man developing a sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl.
The third floor held Epstein's personal bedroom, along with several guest bedrooms, and the infamous "massage room" where Epstein is believed to have victimized many girls. Small surveillance cameras can also be seen in photos of the rooms, hidden in ceiling corners.
President Donald Trump backpedals on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files
The newly released letters and photos come as President Trump continues to face heavy criticism for his administration's backpedaling on their repeated promise to release the files related to the case.
Many in Trump's MAGA base believe the US Government and powerful interests are trying to bury the Epstein story, as it could implicate many notable figures and expose a broader conspiracy of sex trafficking among the elites. Critics on the left believe Trump may also be implicated, as he was close friends with Epstein for decades.
To appease anger from both sides, Trump has vowed to release grand jury testimony related to the case, and the Department of Justice has sought testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former associate - in an effort to clear the president's name.
Trump has tried desperately to get his base to move on from the scandal, arguing that he is trying to make sure that "people who should not be involved... are not hurt by something that would be very, very unfortunate."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire