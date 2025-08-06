Letters and photos of rich and powerful linked to Epstein recovered from his Manhattan mansion

New York, New York - A recent report exposed a number of unreleased letters to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from a handful of powerful and influential people, and photos he took with many more that remain in his Manhattan townhouse.

In a recent report, The New York Times published unreleased letters and photos from inside the Manhattan mansion of Jeffrey Epstein. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a wild report published on Tuesday, the New York Times shared several letters that were compiled as part of a gift given to Epstein for his 63rd birthday in 2016, years after he was first incarcerated.

Many of the letters notably mentioned the lavish dinner parties the financier regularly held at his place.

In a letter from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife, the two praised Epstein for having "no limit to your curiosity," adding, "You are like a closed book" to his party guests, "but you know everything about everyone."

They went on to bizarrely describe him as "A COLLECTOR OF PEOPLE."

In a typed letter from iconic filmmaker Woody Allen, the star reminisced about the "many" times he and his wife were invited to Epstein's, as the two were neighbors.

He noted the parties were always "well served," often by "some professional houseman and just as often by several young women," which reminded him of "Castle Dracula where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place."

The Times also reported having seen letters in the collection from a number of other figures, including political philosopher Noam Chomsky, physicist Lawrence Krauss, mathematician Martin Nowak, and media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman.

