Ohio man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

Phoenix, Arizona - A man who repeatedly threatened to kill an Arizona election official was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Monday, as investigators warned of increasing hostility towards poll workers ahead of this year's high-stakes election.

An Ohio man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for making death threats against then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Joshua Russell, from Ohio, directed numerous expletive-laden tirades against the person chiefly responsible for the smooth running of the 2022 midterm election in Arizona, the state's department of justice said.



"Mr. Russell made three phone calls to the office of then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to put her in the ground or in a grave," department chief Gary Restaino told reporters on the day Russell was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Hobbs, who is now Arizona governor, has for years been the target of vitriol from people who falsely believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

His narrow loss in Arizona was one of several key upsets that saw Joe Biden swept into the White House, with the previously Republican-led state becoming something of a Ground Zero for election deniers.

Trump, who has once again clinched the Republican Party nomination, continues to insist without evidence that he won.