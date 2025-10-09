Pastor shot in the head by ICE agents sues Trump administration
Chicago, Illinois - A Presbyterian pastor who was shot in the head by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers is suing President Donald Trump's administration over First Amendment violations.
Reverend David Black, a Presbyterian minister in Chicago, is joining journalists and protesters in a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of unconstitutional threats to their First Amendment rights and religious freedom.
The move comes after ICE agents shot Black in the head with a pepper ball last month while he gathered among protesters and prayed outside of an ICE detention facility in Broadview, Chicago.
The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, showing Black praying peacefully at the facility before being hit in the head.
Broadview has become the scene of many peaceful anti-ICE protests in recent months, some turning violent as law enforcement tried to break them up.
"I invited them to repentance," Black told Religion News Service of the prayers he was offering when an ICE agent shot him in the head.
"I basically offered an altar call. I invited them to come and receive that salvation, and be part of the kingdom that is coming."
Lawsuit accuses ICE agents of attacking peaceful protestors
The lawsuit alleges that ICE agents in Chicago have indiscriminately attacked peaceful protesters with flash grenades and tear gas, shot chemical irritants at them, and fired rubber bullets.
These actions are evidence of breaches to the First Amendment rights of those present, which include a collection of protesters and reporters.
"No legitimate purpose exists for this brutality or for these arrests," the lawsuit alleges. "The officers are not physically threatened. No government property is threatened."
"Defendants are acting to intimidate and silence the press and civilians engaged in protected First Amendment activities."
Cover photo: AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images