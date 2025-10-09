Pastor shot in the head by ICE agents sues Trump administration

Chicago, Illinois - A Presbyterian pastor who was shot in the head by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers is suing President Donald Trump's administration over First Amendment violations.

Reverend David Black, a Presbyterian minister in Chicago, is joining journalists and protesters in a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of unconstitutional threats to their First Amendment rights and religious freedom.

The move comes after ICE agents shot Black in the head with a pepper ball last month while he gathered among protesters and prayed outside of an ICE detention facility in Broadview, Chicago.

The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, showing Black praying peacefully at the facility before being hit in the head.

Broadview has become the scene of many peaceful anti-ICE protests in recent months, some turning violent as law enforcement tried to break them up.

"I invited them to repentance," Black told Religion News Service of the prayers he was offering when an ICE agent shot him in the head.

"I basically offered an altar call. I invited them to come and receive that salvation, and be part of the kingdom that is coming."