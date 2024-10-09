Richard Glossip: Supreme Court to hear Oklahoma man's death row appeal

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court hears the high-profile case on Wednesday of an Oklahoma man whose conviction and death sentence have sparked appeals for clemency from Pope Francis and Hollywood stars.

Richard Glossip, who is fighting to overturn his conviction and death sentence, is pictured in a photograph taken by his attorney in 2016. © Don Knight/Handout via REUTERS

Richard Glossip (61) was convicted – twice – of the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese, an Oklahoma City motel owner, and sentenced to death.

Execution dates have been scheduled nine times and he has eaten three "last meals."

Glossip's first conviction, in 1998, was overturned because of ineffective counsel, but he was tried once more in 2004 and again found guilty. Since then, his case has been subject to an extraordinary series of twists and turns.

The Republican attorney general of Oklahoma – generally an ardent supporter of the death penalty – is among those seeking a new trial for Glossip. Citing "grave prosecutorial misconduct" and a star witness who lied on the stand, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals last year to vacate Glossip's conviction.

The Oklahoma court refused and Glossip was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on May 18, 2023.

The Supreme Court stayed his execution, however, following an appeal by Drummond and Glossip's lawyers and agreed in January to hear the case. An independent attorney has been appointed by the Supreme Court to defend the Oklahoma court's refusal to vacate Glossip's conviction.

David Cole, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, noted the unusual nature of the proceedings.

"It's a remarkable case in which both the defense and the prosecution believe this man should not be executed and yet they have to come to the Supreme Court to seek that relief," Cole said.

"And the Supreme Court has had to appoint counsel to argue that he should be executed – notwithstanding the desires of the person who prosecuted him and the individual who stands to lose his life."