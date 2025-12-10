Rights groups sue for Trump administration records on "illegal and immoral" boat strikes

New York, New York - Rights groups are suing the Trump administration for documentation on its legal justification for the US military's string of deadly boat strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

This screen grab from a video posted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on his X account on October 24, 2025, shows US military forces conducting a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean Sea. © HANDOUT / US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH'S X ACCOUNT / AFP

The American Civil Liberties Union, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and the New York Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The groups are aiming to force the disclosure of a legal opinion by the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel which apparently claims the US in "armed conflict" with "drug cartels" and suggests the ongoing strikes are lawful acts.

The memo reportedly seeks to shield any US personnel who authorized or participated in the strikes from future criminal prosecution.

The organizations note in a press release that the US could not be in armed conflict with Latin American drug cartels, which do not meet the necessary criteria to be considered a "non-state actor" under international law.

In absence of those conditions, the groups suggest the Trump administration has engaged in outright murder.

"The public deserves to know how our government is justifying the cold-blooded murder of civilians as lawful and why it believes it can hand out get-out-of-jail-free cards to people committing these crimes," Jeffrey Stein, staff attorney with the ACLU's National Security Project, said in a statement.

"The Trump administration must stop these illegal and immoral strikes, and officials who have carried them out must be held accountable," he added.