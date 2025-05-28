Supreme Court declines to hear case involving middle schooler wearing "Only Two Genders" T-shirt

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court has declined to hear a case on whether Massachusetts middle school student should be able to wear a shirt declaring "There Are Only Two Genders."

The US Supreme Court has allowed an appeals court ruling to stand involving the case of a middle schooler wearing a questionable t-shirt. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the high court ruled that an appeals court decision allowing the school to prohibit the student from wearing the shirt could continue to stand.

The case involves student Liam Morrison, who wore the shirt to his Nichols Middle School in 2023 after his attorneys say children were "bombarded" with teaching that "sex and gender are self-defined, limitless, and unmoored from biology."

Morrison was not punished for the offense but was sent home after refusing to remove the shirt.

The following day, Morrison showed up with a shirt that read "There Are CENSORED Genders," but agreed to change after being asked.

Morrison's parents sued the school, pointing to a 1969 Supreme Court decision Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, which found that public school students had First Amendment rights and argued their child's had been violated.

The school argued its staff was upholding its dress code, which prohibits any "hate speech or imagery." A federal district court judge and the Boston's First US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the school.