Think tank leader who says he informed on Hunter Biden indicted as Chinese agent

New York, New York - A think tank leader who says he reported to the FBI about Hunter Biden has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China .

Gal Luft (l.) has accused Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, of receiving payments from a Chinese energy company. © Collage: Twitter/Gal Luft & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Washington DC-based Analysis of Global Security think tank, is wanted for recruiting and paying a high-ranking US government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016 without registering as a foreign agent, according to the 58-page indictment.

The government official was not identified, but prosecutors said he was a former advisor to then president-elect Donald Trump who was paid to support certain policy positions favorable to China.

Luft (57) is accused of negotiating a deal for Chinese companies to sell weapons to Libya, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates, even though he did not have a legal license to do so. Prosecutors also alleged that he violated sanctions against Iran by setting up meetings between Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company over oil deals.

The Israeli-American dual citizen was arrested in Cyprus in February but escaped after he was released on bail.