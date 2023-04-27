UCLA gynecologist who abused patients gets his sentence

Los Angeles, California - Disgraced ex-UCLA gynecologist James Heaps was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday, nearly two years after he was indicted for sexually abusing his patients while working at the university.

In October, a jury found him guilty of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of two patients.



While he was charged with 21 felony counts, Heaps was found not guilty of seven other counts, including one of sexual exploitation. A mistrial on nine sex-related counts was declared due to a deadlocked jury.



Jurors found that Heaps' victims were particularly vulnerable and that he abused a position of trust as their doctor.

The assaults date from 2013 to 2017, the portion of his tenure that falls within the statute of limitations for which criminal charges could be brought.

The University of California system has agreed to pay nearly $700 million to settle lawsuits brought by hundreds of Heaps' alleged victims.